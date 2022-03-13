Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 390 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 598.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.22 and a 200 day moving average of $302.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $212.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

