Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.29 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.