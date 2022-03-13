Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after acquiring an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,386 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

