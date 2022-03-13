Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.18 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.33 and a 200 day moving average of $293.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

