Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after acquiring an additional 855,424 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,798,000 after acquiring an additional 642,308 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

MMC opened at $149.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.48 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

