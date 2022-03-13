Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

NYSE IBM opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.61. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

