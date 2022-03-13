Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. 14,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 2,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.
Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRISY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Promotora de Informaciones (PRISY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Promotora de Informaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora de Informaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.