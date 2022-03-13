Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. 14,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 2,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones SA engages in the media, entertainment and information services business. It operates through the following segments: Education, Radio, Press and Others. The Education segment offers educational books, and services and materials related to the education systems. The Radio segment deals with broadcasting of advertising, the organization and management of events, as well as the provision of other supplementary services.

