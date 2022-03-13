Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Short Interest Update

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the February 13th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,561. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 204,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 467,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

