ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.35 and last traded at $155.57. Approximately 16,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,002,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $398,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

