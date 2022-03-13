Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($24.62) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).
PRU stock opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.33 billion and a PE ratio of -15.39. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,213.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,346.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Prudential (Get Rating)
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
