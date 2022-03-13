PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 3,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

