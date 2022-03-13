Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Public Storage to earn $15.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.
Public Storage stock opened at $365.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $380.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.86.
In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.
About Public Storage (Get Rating)
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
