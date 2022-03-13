Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Public Storage to earn $15.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Public Storage stock opened at $365.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $380.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

