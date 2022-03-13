Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Up 275.6% in February

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 275.6% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

