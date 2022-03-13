Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lifted by Analyst

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

CDEV has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 5.61. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

