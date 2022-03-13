Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Reduced by William Blair

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

PGR stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,913,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.