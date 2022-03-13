Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Lowered by William Blair

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trean Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TIG opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $171.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 743,949 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,814,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

