Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $129.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $142.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

