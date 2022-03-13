Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Issued By William Blair

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

SMG opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $114.98 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $963,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,665.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 48,121 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,916,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

