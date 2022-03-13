Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on DLTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $329,472,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.