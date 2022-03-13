R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to report sales of $385.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the highest is $398.88 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $342.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 126.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,105 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 206,766 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,844 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,416 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.

About R1 RCM (Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.