Raymond James Increases Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $27.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 322,152 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 807.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

