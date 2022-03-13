Raymond James Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.50.
NYSE:CP opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $400,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 362.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after buying an additional 253,816 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 988.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,505,000 after buying an additional 9,866,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
