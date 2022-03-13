Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RLBD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 334,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,243. Real Brands has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Real Brands (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Real Brands (RLBD)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.