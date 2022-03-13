Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RLBD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 334,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,243. Real Brands has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Real Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture of hemp based products. It offers tinctures, creams, and lotions. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in North Providence, RI.

