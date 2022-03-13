Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.11. 2,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,475. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $71.45 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.