Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.11. 2,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,475. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $71.45 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGPF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.