Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 528,908 shares of company stock worth $5,098,504.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $23,935,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 4,995,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 389,476.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 104,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

