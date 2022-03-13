Regency Centers Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 124.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.

NASDAQ REG opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 176,622 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Regency Centers by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Regency Centers by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

