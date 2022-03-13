Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.24% of Regis worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regis by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regis by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Regis by 1,245.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 154,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 143,232 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Regis by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Regis alerts:

Shares of RGS stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.50. Regis Co. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.80 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Profile (Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.