Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 890,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,559. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

