Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RxSight Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for RxSight in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RxSight’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. RxSight has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

