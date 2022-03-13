REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Cut to $11.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $863.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 106.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at $8,714,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 189.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 431,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,256,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

