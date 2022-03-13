Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,839 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,501,000 after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. 3,451,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

