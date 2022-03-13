Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,538,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,596,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

