Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.76. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

