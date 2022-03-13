Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $248,000 in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HHR. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

