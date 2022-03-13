Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $221,000 Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,814.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $7,251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $29,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.78, for a total transaction of $3,208,426.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,203 shares of company stock valued at $52,384,893. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $260.55 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.44. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

