Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

