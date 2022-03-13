Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

