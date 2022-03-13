Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 275 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

