Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $130.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rivian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Rivian from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 98.73.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 38.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 65.67. Rivian has a twelve month low of 37.50 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $2,056,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

