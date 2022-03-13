Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $3,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $112,516,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

