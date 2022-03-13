Rose Hill Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Short Interest Update

Rose Hill Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ROSEU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000.

