Roth Capital Cuts TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target to $14.00

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $7.30 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

