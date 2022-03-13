Roth Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 19.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

