Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of SkyWest worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 348.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,289,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 38.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 260,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 146.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 225,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 134,238 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

SKYW stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $61.15.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.