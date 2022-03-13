Royal Bank of Canada Buys 193 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $128.82 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.80.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

