Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CSR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

NYSE:CSR opened at $99.72 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

