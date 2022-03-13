Royal Bank of Canada Trims Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price to $18.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after buying an additional 1,782,626 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 173,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

