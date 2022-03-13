Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Li Auto worth $22,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,976,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,836,000 after buying an additional 662,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $22.17 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

