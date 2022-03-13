Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Nucor worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

