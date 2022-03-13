SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $17,610.02 and $1.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000957 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,367,705 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

